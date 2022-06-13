One dead, 3 others taken ill after consuming blackberry

Harsha, a three-year-old boy, died and three others were taken ill after they reportedly consumed contaminated Indian Blackberry or Java Plum (Jamun) at Kosigi in Kurnool district on Saturday afternoon. Harsha’s mother Madhavi, 28, is also battling for life in Adoni Government Hospital, while her son Anji, 4, is recovering along with Sriramulu, 5, her relative’s son.

According to Kosigi police, who accompanied the ill to the hospital, that an agriculture labourer Eranna had given the fruits to family members. The fruits were brought by his father in a plastic bag, which earlier contained some fertilizer. The police suspect that the fruits got contaminated with fertilizer/or pesticide leading to food poisoning. All the affected were shifted to Adoni Hospital.