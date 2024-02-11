One dead, 20 admitted due to diarrhea in Guntur

February 11, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - GUNTUR

One person died, while 20 others were admitted in the hospital after seriously suffering from diarrhea in Guntur. The Government General Hospital superintendent Vijaya Kumar said that the doctors have been providing treatment to the patients who joined here from various places on Saturday.

Mr. Vijay Kumar said that a total of 21 patients were admitted in the hospital with similar symptoms and all of them were under treatment, except the one who passed away. He said that the remaining 20 patients were recovering slowly. He added that there were no new admissions in the hospital since afternoon.

The superintendent informed that they have deployed a total of 20 doctors, trained nursing staff, technicians and other medical and para medical staff to save these patients in case of emergencies. He hoped that all the patients would recover in next couple of days. Meanwhile, the doctors are yet to establish the reason behind this sudden outburst of problem in the city.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Vidadala Rajani, instructed the GGH superintendent to provide the best treatment to the patients. She also announced that the government would ensure proper treatment for all of them.

The Minister pointed out that the doctors are yet to establish the reason and the symptoms seemed like diarrhea. Autopsy of the person who died will reveal further details, she said.

