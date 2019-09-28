One dead, 12 injured in RTC bus accident

An Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus driver P. Sayed Vali died on the spot when the bus travelling from Nandyal to Bengaluru hit a cement-laden lorry from behind on National Highway No.44 near Penukonda in Anantapur district in the early hours of September 28.

Penukonda Sub-Inspector of Police Harun Basha said that the 50-year-old driver seems to have fallen asleep on the wheel and hit the slow-moving lorry from behind leading to his death and injuries to 12 others. All the passengers were taken to the Penukonda government hospital and first-aid given. All the 15 passengers on the bus are safe and out of danger, he added.

The cement laden lorry was going from Tadipatri to Bengaluru and the accident took place close to Pulekamma temple on the highway at 3.30 a.m.