One dead, 15 injured as hot mortar falls on them at private cement factory at Jaggaiahpet in Andhra Pradesh

The condition of four of the injured is said to be critical; Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu condoles death, directs officials to ensure better treatment for the injured persons

Published - July 07, 2024 09:35 pm IST - JAGGAIAHPET (NTR DISTRICT)

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Family members of injured workers waiting anxiously at a private Hospital, at Gollapudi in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Family members of injured workers waiting anxiously at a private Hospital, at Gollapudi in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

A worker of a private cement factory, A. Venkatesh, succumbed to burns and 15 others suffered injuries when hot mortar fell on them, at Budawada village in NTR district on July 7 (Sunday).

The injured were admitted in two private hospitals, and the condition of four of them was stated to be critical.

Official sources said the accident took place when hot mortar, passing through a pipeline, fell on the workmen engaged by the cement factory located near Jaggaiahpet. About 20 persons were at the spot when the accident took place.

“We have received information at around 1 p.m. from the factory staff that my cousin Gugulothu Balaji Naik suffered injuries in the accident. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital at Gollapudi,” said Daravathu Krishna Naik.

Mr. Balaji Naik was working in the cement manufacturing unit for the last seven years, said his wife Swathi, even as she anxiously waited at the hospital.

“The Chillakallu police registered a case. The police are waiting for the report from the Factories Department,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police K. Srinivas Rao.

CM’s directive

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu enquired about the accident, and directed the NTR district officials to provide better treatment to the injured workers.

Mr. Naidu expressed his condolences to the family members of Venkatesh.

Collector G. Srijana and Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna called on the injured persons at the hospitals, and enquired with the doctors about their health condition and the treatment being extended to them.

Officers of the Factories, Labour and Revenue departments visited the cement factory, and enquired about the reason for the accident.

Many workers from Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and other States were working in the cement factory, said local residents.

Villagers’ protest

Meanwhile, villagers of Budawada staged a protest at the cement factory alleging negligence on the part of the factory management.

The police mobilised additional forces as a precautionary measure, and the situation was peaceful, the DCP said.

Andhra Pradesh / industrial accident


