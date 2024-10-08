GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One dead, 10 BBA members injured in road accident in Rajasthan

The mishap occurred when one of the buses in which they were travelling hit a truck on Jodhpur Highway around 4 a.m.

Published - October 08, 2024 01:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

G. Jyothsna (55), wife of Bar Council member, Sunkara Rajendra Prasad, died and ten advocates suffered injuries in a road accident near Jaipur in the early hours on Tuesday (October 8, 2024).

About 75 advocates of the Bezawada Bar Association (BBA) were on an education tour to Rajasthan from October 2 to 9.

The mishap occurred when one of the buses in which they were travelling hit a truck on Jodhpur Highway around 4 a.m. Ms. Jyothsna died on the spot.

Mr. Rajendra Prasad, who was the former BBA president and few other advocates suffered injuries in the mishap, said BBA Lady Secretary Chandragiri Radhakumari, who escaped unhurt in the accident.

“The injured were admitted in a hospital at Jaipur. We are about to complete the tour and return on October 9 (Wednesday),” Ms. Radhakumari told The Hindu.

Published - October 08, 2024 01:58 pm IST

