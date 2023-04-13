HamberMenu
One-day-old baby girl abandoned in dustbin at Bethamcherla

April 13, 2023 06:49 am | Updated 06:49 am IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau

A day-old baby girl was found abandoned in a dustbin on the Government Hospital premises at Bethamcherla in the district in the early hours of Wednesday. On hearing the baby’s cry, some locals informed the 1098 Childline and the baby was immediately taken to the paediatric ward and given proper treatment.

Childline District Coordinator D. Sunkanna said that the baby was shifted to the Government Sishu Gruha on orders from the Child Welfare Committee. The police, meanwhile, registered a case and are on the lookout for the parents of the baby by screening the CCTV footage of all the cameras in the hospital. Child Welfare Committee Chairperson S. Jubaida Begum appealed to the people to inform the 1098 and handover any such abandoned baby so that they could be taken care of in the Sidhu Gruha.

