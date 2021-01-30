One COVID-19 death, 129 new cases in State

Krishna district has one-fifth of the total active cases

The State reported one COVID-19 death and 129 infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. The lone death was reported from West Godavari district.

The tally, therefore, increased to 8,87,720 and the toll reached 7,153. The recovery and mortality rates were 99.05% and 0.81% respectively.

During the period, 147 patients recovered, leaving only 1,289 patients under treatment. The total number of recoveries increased to 8,79,278.

The daily positivity rate of the 41,003 samples tested was 0.31%, and the overall rate of the 1.309 crore came down to 6.78%.

The number of tests per million increased to 2.45 lakh, while the number of cases per million remained at 16,620.

Krishna again reported 26 infections in the last one day. It was followed by Guntur and Visakhapatnam (17 each), Kurnool, Chittoor and East Godavari (12 each), Kadapa (9), Nellore (8), West Godavari (6), Anantapur (3), Srikakulam (2), and Prakasam and Vizianagaram (1 each).

Krishna district, which has been witnessing the highest single-day tallies for the last few days, has one-fifth (261) of the total active cases in the State. East Godavari (177), Chittoor (148), Guntur (143) and Visakhapatnam (123) have 45% of the total active cases. The remaining eight districts together have 34% cases.

The overall district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,24,251), West Godavari (94,225), Chittoor (87,018), Guntur (75,491), Anantapur (67,641), Nellore (62,320), Prakasam (62,174), Kurnool (60,809), Visakhapatnam (59,750), Kadapa (55,255), Krishna (48,637), Srikakulam (46,121) and Vizianagaram (41,133).