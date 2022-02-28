One COVID-14 death, 71 infections in Andhra Pradesh in 24 hours

Kurnool, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts report no infections

Senior citizens, wearing masks, standing in front of a mural promoting COVID-appropriate behaviour at Raghavaiah Park in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Andhra Pradesh reported one more death due to COVID-19 and 71 infections in the 24 hours, ending Monday morning. The lone death was reported in Krishna district, while three districts reported no infections in the past day.

Only 7,969 samples were tested in the past day and 0.89% of them turned positive. The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,727 and 23,17,812 respectively.

The number of active cases came down to 2,335 as 595 patients recovered in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stood at 23,00,760 and 99.26% respectively.

East Godavari district reported 22 infections. It was followed by Guntur (16), Anantapur (6), Kadapa (5), Visakhapatnam (5), Krishna (4), Nellore (4), West Godavari (4), Prakasam (3) and Chittoor (2). Kurnool, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts reported no infections.

Six districts have fewer than 100 active cases each. East Godavari has 914 active cases. It is followed by Krishna (343), West Godavari (287), Visakhapatnam (175), Guntur (144), Nellore (118), Anantapur (101), Chittoor (83), Prakasam (61), Kadapa (47), Vizianagaram (21), Kurnool (17) and Srikakulam (14).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (3,16,328), Chittoor (2,72,273), Guntur (2,03,061), West Godavari (1,93,134), Visakhapatnam (1,90,781), Anantapur (1,77,206), Nellore (1,64,301), Prakasam (1,55,852), Kurnool (1,44,231), Krishna (1,36,773), Kadapa (1,34,837), Srikakulam (1,33,924) and Vizianagaram (92,216).