One cannot demand Leader of Opposition status, says GVL

Leader of the Opposition status is not something that one can demand, but should be given by the people, observes Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao.

He was responding to a question on former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy moving the High Court seeking that he be designated as Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly.

“As per law, the leader of the opposition party with most number of seats will get the Leader of the Opposition designation. Any party with less than 10 % of seats is not given opposition party status. Even during 2014-19, when Congress party did not get 10% seats, they did not get opposition party status,” he said.

Mr. Narasimha Rao also stated that to be the voice of the people, a leader need not have any designation.

“He has the right to go to court. But as per my knowledge, courts will not interfere,” he added., while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday.

Speaking about the allegations by the YSRCP leaders, he opined that this might be an attempt to grab attention.

“The opposition will get support from public only when they speak facts, but not when they spread baseless allegations,” he said.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said it was less than two months since the new government formed in Andhra and it had been doing well. The TDP-JSP leaders had already started to implement their promises, he stated.

He said the YSRCP leaders seeking Governor rule in State looked like a political stunt.

On the allocations to the State in the recent Union Budget, Mr. Narasimha Rao said this was a good sign. He said the Centre was fulfilling its promise to help Andhra, by lending support in capital building, amenities creation and also uplift of backward districts.

Before elections, the Congress party promised to accord Special category Status and other benefits to Andhra if they come to power. “Why is the Congress criticising the Centre when it is trying to help Andhra?” he asked.

