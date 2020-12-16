Andhra Pradesh

One barred from writing Group-I exams for malpractice

A candidate writing the Group-I Services Mains exam at a centre in Kurnool was caught indulging in malpractice and a case was booked against him.

The officials of the AP Public Service Commission said he would not be allowed to write any of the remaining exams. A complaint was lodged against him in the police station concerned.

Of the total 9,679 candidates admitted for the Mains exam, 6,965 appeared for Paper-I on Wednesday, officials said.

