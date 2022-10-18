One arrested in gold merchant’s murder case

Rajulapudi Srinivas KANCHIKACHERLA
October 18, 2022 22:46 IST

The police arrested one D. Joji, who allegedly killed jewel trader C. Nagaraju (37) in Kanchikacherla village in NTR District on Monday.

The accused reportedly developed a grudge against Nagaraju, as he was speaking indecently with his sister-in-law over phone. Joji allegedly attacked Nagaraju with a cockfight knife (used to tie for the legs of the fowls during cockfights), said Nandigama Assistant Commissioner of Police G. Nageswara Reddy.

The Kanchikacherla police arrested the accused on Tuesday, and produced him in the court.

