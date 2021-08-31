One arrested, 11 hunting guns seized

‘Venkatesh making weapons by procuring raw material from Tamil Nadu’

The police raided a house in Chenchula Colony here and seized 11 hunting guns, six butts, barrels and other raw material from a person on Tuesday.

The accused, Singu Venkatesh, who had allegedly undergone training in manufacturing the guns in Chennai, was making them by procuring the raw material from Tamil Nadu, West Godavari Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma said.

What led the police to Venkatesh was the murder of a villager at Veerampalem a couple of days ago.

Krishna Mohan had shot dead his brother at Veerampalem under the Tadikalapudi police station limits. The accused had said that he bought the gun for ₹16,000 from Reddy Krupavaram of Pedavegi mandal. During questioning, Krupavaram confessed that he had procured the weapon from Venkatesh for ₹13,000.

Based on his confession, the Chintalapudi and Tadikalapudi police raided the house of Venkatesh in Eluru, and seized the weapons, Mr. Sharma told The Hindu.

“The police seized 31.5 kg steel balls used as ball bearings in bicycles, some ammunition and tools. We are trying to find out for how long the accused has been doing the illegal business, how many guns he has sold so far, and the details of the buyers,” the SP said.

A case under the Arms Act and other sections had been registered, Mr. Sharma added.