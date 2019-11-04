Onam fete brings Kerala to Tirupati

The traditional dance ‘Tiruvathira Kali’ and the typically ethnic percussion instrumental show ‘Singari Melam’ brought Onam, the ancient harvest festival of Kerala, to the midst of the residents of Tirupati.

Traditional attire

Men clad in traditional dhoti and women in ‘settu-mundu’, the huge congregation of Malayali population from across Tirupati, Renigunta, Chandragiri and Srikalahasti areas, irrespective of their caste and religion, gathered at Bairagipatteda locality here on Sunday and enthusiastically participated in the festivities organised by Tirupati Kerala Samajam. Students from Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) performed the Tiruvathira Kali, the traditional dance form welcoming the Onam festivities. Other ethnic music and dance formats by children also grabbed eyeballs.

A local businessman, who dresses up every year as the King Mahabali, turned out to be the centre of attraction at the festivities. According to mythology, the festival commemorates the incarnation of Maha Vishnu as ‘Vamana’ and the subsequent homecoming of the mythical king Mahabali, who is considered by Malayalis as their ‘beloved king’. “We believe that the king comes every year on Onam to see his people leading a happy life,” said the samajam’s president P. Narayanan. “Mahabali’s rule is considered the golden era of Kerala”, the secretary K.K. Muralidharan added.

Taking part as the chief guests, Tirupati MLA and TTD Trust Board advisor Bhumana Karunakar Reddy hailed the initiative to stay connected to one’s roots, while Chandragiri MLA and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy expressed happiness at the presence of the huge gathering. ‘Ona Sadhya’, the sumptuous lunch comprising traditional Kerala delicacies, added yet another dimension to the community’s strict adherence to tradition.