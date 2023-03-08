HamberMenu
On Women’s Day, Nara Lokesh recalls ‘insult to his mother’ in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly

He expresses concern over rising instances of violence against women in the country at a meeting in Piler

March 08, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - RAYACHOTI (Annamayya district)

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh interacting with women during a Yuva Galam rally in Piler of Annamayya district on Wednesday.

Expressing concern over rising instances of violence against women in the country, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said respect for women cannot be enforced via legislation and called for inclusion of lessons on treating women with respect from a young age.

“Enforcing respect is not possible only through law, and hence lessons should be introduced from kindergarten-level to teach children how to treat women,” Mr. Lokesh said while addressing a large gathering of women at his Yuva Galam campsite in Chintaparthi village of Piler constituency on Wednesday on the occasion of Women’s Day.

Quoting Central government statistics, Mr. Lokesh said 56,000 women had been subjected to various forms of harassment in the past four years, while atrocities had been committed against 900 women.

He expressed concern over ‘women Ministers making statements disparaging and humiliating women’. He recalled the instance of Tourism Minister R.K. Roja offering to send him bangles and saris to wear, and asked the gathering, “Is it not an act of belittlement towards women?”

He also recalled how ruling YSRCP legislators had ‘spoken ill of his mother’ on the floor of the Assembly, in spite of her not being involved in active politics, and termed it as a new low in the State’s political discourse.

In Vayalpadu mandal, members of Mala Mahanadu represented to Mr. Lokesh on the government cancelling as many as 27 schemes meant for the SC communities and the non-sanction of funds through the SC Corporation. Accusing the ruling party of merely treating the SC, ST, BC and minorities as vote-banks to come to power, Mr. Lokesh promised to undo the damage after coming to power.

The Yuva Galam padayatra, meanwhile, concluded its streak in Piler and entered the politically sensitive Madanapalle constituency by dusk.

