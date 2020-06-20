On the 100th day, new cases in the State shoot up to 465

As the State entered the 100th day since it detected the first COVID-19 case, it witnessed 465 new positive cases and four more deaths in the past 24 hours, as of Friday morning. It is the biggest single day spike so far.

According to the bulletin by the Health Department, the tally has inched closer to the 8,000-mark at 7,961 cases. Of them, 3,905 patients have recovered and 3,960 are undergoing treatment.

More than half of the cases have been reported in the past 18 days and the other were reported in 82 days since March 12 when the first case was reported.

Spurt in Krishna district

Krishna district, which is the second most affected district after Kurnool, has reported 82 new cases and Chittoor and Anantapur reported 58 and 50 new cases respectively. West Godavari reported 47 new cases and Kurnool and Prakasam reported 31 new cases each. They are followed by Kadapa (23), East Godavari (22), Guntur (17), Visakhapatnam (13), Nellore (2). No new cases were reported in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram.

Two of the four new deaths occurred in Krishna district which has the highest mortality rate in the State. Each of the other two occurred in Prakasam and Srikakulam districts. It is the first COVID death reported in Srikakulam which is one of districts with few cases.

Of the new cases, 376 are of locals while the rest are of foreign returnees and people from other States.

Of the total 7, 961 cases, 6,230 are of locals, 308 cases of foreign returnees and 1, 423 cases of migrant returnees and people from other States.

On the positive side, 131 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours. As many as 17, 609 samples were tested during the past 24 hours and the total number of samples tested is 6.30 lakh.

The overall recovery rate has come down to 49% and the mortality rate is 1.21%. The tests per million population ratio is now at 11,798.