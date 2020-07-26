On her own feet for the first time after birth

Saba with an artificial limb.

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 July 2020 23:54 IST

TAP and Mobility India help the five-year-old realise her dream

The smile on the little girl’s face and the sparkle in her eyes, when she was able to stand up on her legs, said it all. She will no longer have to depend on others to walk. The joy of her parents also knew no bounds.

This was made possible by the joint efforts of The Ability People (TAP), Visakhapatnam, and Mobility India, Bengaluru.

Saba, the 5-year-old girl of Visakhapatnam, was born without her right leg, hip down. Her father works as a tailor and the family depends on his meagre income. They had no idea that an artificial limb (prostheses) could give mobility to their child.

Mobility India (MI) has been working for a decade with TAP, a Disabled People's Organisation, started by Dilip Patro, who has been rendering yeomen services to the disabled despite his personal experience of disabilities. Saba was brought to the rehabilitation centre to provide her with a hip disarticulation prosthesis.

In the COVID-19 situation, under the prevailing lockdown, there was no scope for the technical team of MI to travel to TAP for the fitment.

“The entire process of fabrication was demonstrated to the Prosthetist over the virtual platform from MI office to the TAP centre. Every stage was guided and monitored and several iterations made before Saba was fitted with the trial prosthesis,” Mr. Dilip said.

“It was left on the technical expertise and skills of Soikat Ghosh Moulic, clinical Prosthetist and Orthotist, Associate Director- Technical & Quality Systems of MI, to work remotely with the team in Visakhapatnam to complete the process of fabrication. The necessary components were couriered by MI to TAP.”

Murthy, a Rotarian, promised to support Saba, for her schooling.

Those in need of support can contact our TAP on the toll free helpline 1804258911 or mobile: 85 00 36 57 36.