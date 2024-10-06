GIFT a SubscriptionGift
On-duty officers pulled up for allowing government staff into sanctum sanctorum of Kanaka Durga temple

A team of officers were seen monitoring the rush round-the-clock from the Command Control Centre set up for Dasara Utsavams and giving instructions to the officers deployed on Indrakeeladri

Published - October 06, 2024 10:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
NTR District Collector G. Srijana, Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhar Babu, Endowments Commissioner S. Satyanarayana and Durga temple Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao reviewing security arrangements for Dasara Navarathri Utsavams at Command Control Room in Vijayawada on Sunday.

NTR District Collector G. Srijana, Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhar Babu, Endowments Commissioner S. Satyanarayana and Durga temple Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao reviewing security arrangements for Dasara Navarathri Utsavams at Command Control Room in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu expressed anger over the sector in-charge officers for allowing police and staff of other departments into Kanaka Durga temple’s Antaralayam, the temple’s sanctum sanctorum.

Mr. Babu, who was monitoring the arrangements at the temple, observed that police and other staff were having ‘darshanam’ without standing in the queue lines.

Collector G. Srijana directed the temple EO to be strict and not to allow anyone except the VVIPs into the Sanctum Sanctorum,

“We have arranged for in-charge officers at all 36 sectors, teams comprising Endowments, Police, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, and other departments to monitor the situation at various points. About 200 CC Cameras were arranged to monitor the situation round-the-clock,” the Police Commissioner said.

“I observed that some policemen in uniform were entering into the queue lines in the middle and other points for having darshan,” said Mr. Babu, who directed to officers to be strict at the entry gates into the temple.

Sector officer deployed at the media point atop Indrakeeladri complained that the staff of Irrigation, Endowments, Police and other departments were insisting to allow them through unauthorised points.

Ms. Srijana said the sector officers were asked to follow the directions strictly and give priority to common devotees standing in the queue lines.

Published - October 06, 2024 10:41 pm IST

