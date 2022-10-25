On Deepavali day, Tirumala records highest Hundi collection

The Hindu Bureau October 25, 2022 12:07 IST

The ‘Hundi’ at the temple of Lord Venkateswara on Sunday registered a record income of ₹6.31 crore by way of offerings. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The 'Hundi' at the temple of Lord Venkateswara on Sunday registered a record income of ₹6.31 crore by way of offerings received from the visiting devotees. The staggering hundi proceeds is regarded as the highest income ever received in a single day in the annals of the temple’s history surpassing the previous bests of ₹6.28 crores in 2018 and ₹6.18 crores recorded on April 7th this year.



