On Deepavali day, Tirumala records highest Hundi collection

The ‘Hundi’ at the temple of Lord Venkateswara on Sunday registered a record income of ₹6.31 crore by way of offerings.

The 'Hundi' at the temple of Lord Venkateswara on Sunday registered a record income of ₹6.31 crore by way of offerings received from the visiting devotees.

The staggering hundi proceeds is regarded as the highest income ever received in a single day in the annals of the temple’s history surpassing the previous bests of ₹6.28 crores in 2018 and ₹6.18 crores recorded on April 7th this year.


