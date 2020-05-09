On dead, six new cases reported in Kurnool

A two-member experts’ team from the All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health, Kolkata reached Kurnool on Saturday and formally discussed the COVID-19 situation in the district with District Collector G. Veerapandian, Joint Collector Ravi Pattanshetty and Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli. The team members will hold a meeting with all frontline officers and tour the district from Sunday.

Six new cases (three in Kurnool City, one in Nandyal Urban and two in Adoni) were reported on Satruday. The cumulative total number of positive cases in the district touched 553 in Kurnool district and the number of patients discharged on Saturday was 21, taking the total to 239. There are 299 active cases under treatment in COVID hospitals. One person died of the virus on Saturday taking the toll to 15.

Among those who were discharged included five from the State COVID Hospital GGH, Kurnool, 12 from Viswabharathi Hospital and 4 from Shantiram Hospital in Nandyal.

New front in Anantapur

Anantapur district, meanwhile, reported three cases on Saturday taking the total to 129 and 44 persons were discharged so far. There were seven deaths so far and 81 persons were being treated in the district, including 27 shown in the ‘Others’ category. The worrisome factor was a new came emerging in Madakasira town on Saturday, while a police constable at Rahmath Nagar in Anantapur city tested positive on Friday.

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana on Saturday visited the quarantine centre established at the Adarsh Pathashala in Chinna Mushturu village in Uravakonda mandal of the district and interacted with the residents. He enquired about the arrangements at the centre and promised to address all the problems.