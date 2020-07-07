On a ‘mission’ to educate SHGs on COVID-19

The Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) is conducting awareness sessions for urban self-help groups (SHGs) on COVID-19 pandemic.

Mission director V. Vijaya Lakshmi, who inaugurated the online sessions, said around 2.26 lakh SHG women were covered in last four days. The online training sessions aim at teaching women the need for mental well-being, immunity boost- up, healthy eating habits and yoga and meditation to be practised. She said 18 lakh SHG women would be covered under the education drive.

The outbreak of the coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown has wreaked havoc, especially the economically poorer sections who are facing acute crisis. A surge in economic, social and mental issues is reported with the rising number of the positive cases.

Through these digital sessions, MEPMA is trying to tell these women not to lose heart and hope and follow the basic rules needed to navigate through this difficult phase.

Around 6,000 SHG women and their families from five districts are being sensitised in four sessions for each district in a day. A team of 30 resource persons has been roped in for the programme.

‘Quite helpful’

“We are going through stressful times and these sessions would help these women stay mentally strong,” said Ms. Vijaya Lakshmi.

“I had many doubts regarding the pandemic. There were many versions doing the rounds relating to buying of vegetables and groceries and even doing the daily chores. But after attending this session, I know what to do and what not to,” said Lakshmi Devi, a member of Leela Sundarayya SHG in Anantapur district.

D. Bharathi of Usha SHG from Kurnool district said the sessions have equipped her with key aspects of the pandemic. She is now aware of the right use of mask, hand hygiene and the significance of physical exercise like yoga, meditation or breathing techniques.