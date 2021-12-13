Omicron threat: doctors advocate strict adherence to protocols

Visakhapatnam

13 December 2021 00:52 IST

Don’t believe in miracle cures and unverified health tips, says AMC Principal

Strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols like wearing a mask, social distancing and frequent hand washing will help in keeping the virus at bay, said P.V. Sudhakar, Principal, Andhra Medical College (AMC). He was speaking at an awareness camp, organised by the Alluri Walkers Association, at Seethammadhara here on Sunday morning.

Dr. Sudhakar appealed to the public not to believe in miracle cures and unverified health tips, but to rely on scientifically proven medicines. Though the omicron variant was not causing severe symptoms, it was spreading rapidly and hence utmost caution was needed to check its spread. The severity was less in those who have taken both doses of the vaccine, he said.

He said that AMC has conducted 99 webinars at the rate of one webinar a week. These webinars have helped to gain knowledge from specialists from across the globe on the latest medical practices and their experiences in treating emerging cases besides sharing of knowledge and experience of doctors from AMC and other hospitals in India with their counterparts in other nations. This had helped in rendering better medical aid to COVID-19 patients apart from helping reducing the mortality rate, he said.

Phanindra, a pulmonologist, said identification of the symptoms and consulting a doctor within a week would help in early recovery.

P.J. Srinivas, physician, spoke.

The three doctors were felicitated by association president M. Suresh Babu, chief advisor Ch. Narasinga Rao, honorary president T. Shantaram and treasurer N. Sanjeev.

Association representatives A.V. Narasimha Raju, P. Madhusudhana Rao and Balaji V. Prabhakar were present.