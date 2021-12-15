Omicron patient tested negative, says AMC Principal

‘Six primary contacts and 43 secondary contacts also tested negative’

The man from Vizianagaram, a foreign returnee, who tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant Omicron was declared as negative, after treatment. Not only he, but all the six primary contacts and about 43 secondary contacts whose samples were collected, were also declared as negative, said District COVID Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar.

The samples were sent to the CCMB (Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology) and the results have shown negative. On Tuesday, another 50 samples from secondary contacts were collected and sent to the CCMB and the results are awaited.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that the development is being closely monitored.

Meanwhile, the district recorded 39 new COVID-19 cases in the last 48 hours, ending Tuesday morning. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,59,188.

As many as 30 persons undergoing treatment were declared as negative and free from the virus, during the same period. This takes the total number of discharges to 1,57,887.

No deaths have occurred during the same period, keeping the total death count to 1,105.

The active cases, as on date, stand at 196.