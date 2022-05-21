OMCs reduce fuel supply to petrol outlets in north Andhra, Godavari districts

May 21, 2022 18:09 IST

BPCL has reportedly reduced supplies drastically in the last few days

Many petrol stations in the north Andhra region are unable to supply petrol and diesel round the clock as a few oil marketing companies (OMCs) have been reducing daily supplies to the outlets for the last one week.

According to sources, the OMCs have been adopting “ration system” to minimise their losses following the skyrocketing of crude oil prices in the global market.

Despite petrol and diesel being sold at peak rates, the OMCs have been reportedly incurring huge losses. The loss is being put at ₹15 to ₹20 per litre of petrol, which is being sold at ₹120 a litre at the retail outlets. The diesel is priced at ₹106.62 per litre.

As the State government has reportedly refused to increase the prices further, the OMCs have reduced the supplies to the outlets in many districts, including Parvatipuram Manyam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari, and other parts of the State.

About 3,500 petrol pumps are functioning in the State, and around 1,000 of them are supplied fuel by the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), which has reportedly reduced supplies drastically in the last few days. The situation is precarious in the north Andhra region and the Godavari districts.

Normally 1,000 tankers of 12,000 litre capacity are despatched every day from Visakhapatnam by the BPCL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Indian Oil Corporation. BPCL which used to supply 250 tankers is despatching only 30 per day. Although the dealers are making advance payments, the authorities concerned are not supplying adequate fuel to the pump owners.

“If all the OMCs jointly adopt rationing system in a transparent manner, we don’t have any objection. But rationing policy is strictly implemented discreetly by BPCL in the north Andhra–Godavari region. We are forced to put no stock boards with the shortage of supply,” said a BPCL dealer.

The dealers brought the issue to the notice of the respective civil supplies department as fuel comes under essential commodities category.

When contacted, Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lthkar said that he would direct Joint Collector and Civil Supplies officials to inquire into the issue.

Parvatipuram Collector Nishant Kumar said the shortage of supply had not yet come to his notice. “We will take necessary steps after thorough verification of fuel supply to the district,” he added.

BPCL senior executive Dinesh Gadgil, who oversees supply of fuel to north Andhra region and Godavari districts, when contacted, declined to comment over the shortage of supply.

Retired District and Session Judge Pappala Jagannadha Rao who also worked as president of Consumer Forum said that rationing system of fuel should be done in a transparent manner with prior notice to the consumers..

“OMCs cannot reduce supplies without official directive from the government and competent authorities. It leads to many problems for consumers of rural areas as only one or two petrol pumps are located at mandal headquarters,” he added.