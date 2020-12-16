OMCAP to conduct interviews for blue collar jobs in Kuwait

VIJAYAWADA:

16 December 2020

The Overseas Manpower Company of Andhra Pradesh (OMCAP) will conduct interviews for 240 blue collar jobs available in Kuwait, said the Company’s General Manager K.V. Swamy. The interviews will be conducted at the office of OMCAP in Vijayawada at 9 a.m. on December 21 and interested candidates should bring their original passport, photographs and certificates.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr. Swamy said the interviews were being conducted in association with the Kuwait Gate Foundation. The selected candidates would be given visa, travel ticket and accommodation free of charge.

Mr. Swamy said 230 jobs in the categories of domestic help, cooks, caretakers and beauticians were available for women and 10 driver posts for men. Applicants seeking the job of a domestic help should have knowledge of English language, should know Arabic and permission of the Gulf Corporation Council, those seeking to work as cooks should also have knowledge of English language and know Arabic and men seeking a driver’s job should have experience, be in possession of Emigration Clearance Required (ECNR) passport and permission of the Gulf Cooperation Council besides knowing English and Arabic languages. For a detailed information, contact: 7569991966,7794943108 or 0866-2485348.

