Andhra Pradesh: Olympic Run to be organised in Vizianagaram on June 25

June 23, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Vizianagaram Olympic Association president Gurana Ayyalu and vice-president K. Subhash Chandra Bose on Friday said that Olympic Run will be organised from Rajiv Stadium to Fort Junction here on June 25 to create awareness among people about the importance of sports and games in day-to-day life.

Addressing a media conference here, Mr. Ayyalu urged people from all walks of life and all age groups to participate in the run which would start at 7 a.m. on Sunday. Mr. Bose said that many youngsters who had been busy with academics would be able to understand the importance of games by participating in the run. He said that several public representatives would also attend the programme.