Olympiad exams to be conducted online this year

The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF), said to be the biggest organiser of Olympiad exams for school students in the world, has announced that the exams will be conducted online, during the current academic year, in view of the pandemic situation.

Students can appear for SOF Olympiad exams from their homes. Every year around millions of students appeared for SOF Olympiad exam. As many as 54,000 students, from Class 1 to 12 of Visakhapatnam, appeared for the examinations last year.

Mahabir Singh, the founder-director of SOF, said in a statement that SOF is partnering a leading international organisation to conduct online exams. Extensive use of Artificial Intelligence, remote proctoring, video recording of exam and various other tools would be used to ensure integrity of exams. He also informed that during 2019-20, over 56,000 schools from 32 countries registered for the six exams and millions of students appeared.

Awards, gifts, prizes and scholarships were awarded to the winning schools and students from each class, State and also at the international level. SOF will conduct four Olympiad exams this year, including SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad, SOF International English Olympiad, SOF National Science Olympiad and SOF International Mathematics Olympiad.

Registrations are open and students may register up to 15 days in advance of each examination.

In case of any difficulty due to the corona pandemic, student may log onto https://ors.sofworld.org/studentregistration to register for one or more exams.

SOF aims at developing a spirit of competitiveness among students and to prepare them to face competition beyond their school level. A detailed performance analysis report is generated for each student to enable her/him understand strengths and areas requiring improvement. Also each student is provided a school, city, State and international rank, to enable the student know her/his level of preparedness and readiness to face competition, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Some of the international institutes, which have partnered with SOF in conducting exams, include British Council, TCS, ICSI under The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Govt. of India, and the National University of Singapore.