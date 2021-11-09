Olectra, EVEY to supply 100 e-buses to APSRTC

APSRTC is planning to ply 50 e-buses on the Tirumala-Tirupati ghat road.

Value of the contract is approximately ₹140 crore

The Olectra Greentech Limited (Olectra) and the Evey Trans Private Limited (EVEY), leaders in electric mobility and manufacturing of electric buses (e-buses), received a letter of award from the Andhra Padesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) for supply of 100 e-buses under the Government of India’s FAME-II scheme.

Plans are afoot to ply 50 e-buses on the Tirumala-Tirupati ghat road and the rest as intercity buses between Tirupati and Nellore, Kadapa and Madanapalle in Chittoor district.

These vehicles will be provided on a gross cost contract / operating expenses model basis for 12 years, a press release said on Monday. It said the value of the contract is approximately ₹140 crore and the buses would be delivered over 12 months.

During the contract period, the Olectra would look after the maintenance of the buses, which would be deployed at Alipiri (Tirupati) depot. With this new order, the total order book of the Olectra reached around 1,450 buses, its chairman and managing director K.V. Pradeep said.

He said the e-buses would contribute to preserving the ecology of the Seshachalam forests and the Tirumala hills. These zero-emission and noiseless buses are successfully running in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Surat, Dehradun, Silvassa, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala, he added.