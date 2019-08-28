Old vehicles banned on Tirumala ghat roads

Adhering to the popular ‘Go Green – Breathe Clean’ adage, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams resolved to ban old vehicles from plying on its ghat roads.

The decision was strictly implemented at the Alipiri checking point from Tuesday. With this, all the vehicles whose manufacturing date preceded the year 2003, particularly the jeeps, were not allowed to motor up to the town.

To protect the green cover and reduce pollution atop the temple town, it has rather become imperative on the part of TTD to resort to the extreme step. Even though the TTD had tried to impose a ban on the plying of old vehicles whose life exceeded more than 15 years, it could not succeed in its attempts allegedly owing to certain political interventions.

With the change of guard in the State, the proposal, which was pushed into cold storage, was once again brought to the fore and enforced with immediate effect.

On the other hand, the Tirumala traffic police are toying with various proposals to contain accidents on both the ghat roads.