Old Krishna Anicut selected for heritage structure award

October 07, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Prakasam Barrage (Old Krishna Anicut), constructed across the Krishna in Vijayawada, has been selected for the World Heritage Irrigation Structure (WHIS) Award. The award has been instituted by the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) to recognise existing heritage structures as well as to recognise the innovative work and encourage the researchers for their outstanding contributions, which promotes efficient utilisation of water in agriculture.

Central Water Commission (CWC) INCID Director Avanti Verma, in a letter dated October 4 to the State government, said that Balidiha Irrigation Project, Odisha, Jayamangal Anicut, Odisha, and Srivaikuntam Anicut, Tamil Nadu have also been selected for the award.

The WHIS-2023 awards would be distributed to the winning States during the upcoming 25th ICID Congress and 74th IEC Meeting of ICID, scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam during November 2 to 8, Avanti Verma said in the letter.

Information and Public Relations (I&PR), in a press release issued in this regard, said that the WHIS awards are one of the many awards/schemes instituted by ICID. The selected structures are included in ‘ICID Register of World Heritage Irrigation Structures’ and presented a ‘World Heritage Irrigation Structure’ Plaque citing the salient features of the WHIS.

On behalf of ICID, INCID had invited nominations for WHIS-2023 from the major irrigating States, and post-screening, four of the deserving proposals were recommended to ICID for consideration. Based on the recommendations of the ICID’s Panel of Judges, 19 structures have been awarded the WHIS-2023 award. Of this, four structures are from India, the release said.

