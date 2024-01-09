ADVERTISEMENT

Old guards see new hope for Congress in Rayalaseema

January 09, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - TIRUPATI

They feel the entry of Sharmila and the return of many middle-rung leaders from YSRCP, which they expect will happen soon, will help rejuvenate the party

A D Rangarajan
The fast-changing political landscape in the State has given hope to the Congress party in the Rayalaseema region, once considered its citadel, ahead of the general elections.

“In view of the lackadaisical performance of the State government, there is a visible churning in many YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) voters after a decade, who are ready to return to their parent party, the Congress. Many middle-level leaders are already in touch with us,” says senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Chinta Mohan.

The impact is increasingly felt after the entry of now-defunct YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) founder Y.S. Sharmila into the Congress fold. The ‘YSR legacy’, which propelled YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to power, is expected to work in favour of Ms. Sharmila, another ‘rightful claimant’ to the legacy, say party leaders.

“The party is rejuvenated with Ms. Sharmila’s entry. The erstwhile Congress voters will certainly look towards us in the days to come,” opines State vice-president D. Rambhupal Reddy, who is also the AICC election coordinator for the Chittoor Lok Sabha seat.

While welcoming the development, PCC Media Committee chairman N. Thulasi Reddy, however, feels that the party’s growth would be decided on how it leaves a decisive impact in the polls. “It unfortunately finally boils down to the financial muscle of our contesting candidates, against the affluent rivals of the ruling party,” he says.

Kapu Ramachandra Reddy, Rayadurg MLA, Anantapur district, who recently quit the ruling YSRCP, formally met CWC member N. Raghuveera Reddy on Tuesday. Though the ‘courtesy call’ was part of a pilgrimage to the latter’s native village, it was a great bonhomie for the two leaders who met after a decade.

Asked about the meeting, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy told The Hindu that he had quit the ruling party ‘for sure’ and his family would definitely contest the Rayadurg and Kalyandurg Assembly segments on ‘any party’ ticket, but refused to assign political significance to this visit.

