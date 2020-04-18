Andhra Pradesh

Old GGH converted into COVID-19 hospital in Guntur

Special Officer B Rajasekhar and Collector Samuel Anand Kumar inspecting the facilities at the GGH in Guntur on Saturday.

Special Officer B Rajasekhar and Collector Samuel Anand Kumar inspecting the facilities at the GGH in Guntur on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

With the availability of more Rapid Test Kits and TrueNAT kits that could lead to identifying more COVID-19 positive cases, the district administration is expanding facilities to provide better healthcare.

The Government General Hospital building opposite the railway station in the city would now treat COVID-suspected patients, including outpatient services, testing, inpatient services and isolation wards. The new super-speciality facility facing the Arundelpet railway over-bridge would treat all non-COVID cases, including trauma and emergency care.

Announcing the decision after reviewing the facilities here, District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar and special officer B. Rajasekhar said on Saturday that the old GGH had been converted into a COVID hospital and all arrangements were being made on a war-footing.

Barricading would be done between the old GGH and the new GGH block and facilities would be strengthened.

The district recorded 126 coronavirus cases. As many as 4,000 tests were held. But with the availability of more testing kits, the district administration is expecting a spike in positive cases.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 18, 2020 11:35:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/old-ggh-converted-into-covid-19-hospital-in-guntur/article31378823.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY