Old couple ‘commits suicide’

In a tragic incident, an old couple from Tamil Nadu, who settled at Bangarupalem a few years ago, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday due to health issues.

According to information, the couple – Rajendran (72) and Jayamma (68) – had migrated to Bangarupalem from a border town of Pernambat in Tamil Nadu. While Rajendran was a dialysis patient, his wife used to earn by working in a provision store. Both used to visit the Christian Medical College Hospital at Vellore periodically. Owing to COVID-19, doctors at the CMC had advised the couple to avoid travel frequently and provided a dialysis kit to Rajendran. As the couple had no money with them to purchase some essential medicines, they were said to be suffering from illness for the past few days.

Against this backdrop, the couple woke up early in the morning and performed puja at home. Jayamma also made an impressive rangoli in front of the house. The couple later locked themselves inside and reportedly took the extreme step by hanging. The neighbourhood, who visited the couple’s rented portion for daily chores, grew suspicious when there was no response from inside.

On information, Sub-Inspector (Bangarupalem) V. Ramakrishna visited the spot and the bodies were shifted to the area hospital for autopsy. “Poverty and ill-health forced the couple to take the extreme step. The couple has no children. Their relatives at bordering villages in Baireddipalle and TN were informed and the bodies would be handed over to them,” he said.

