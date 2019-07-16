Old British roads lead to smuggling dens in Nallamala

The Forest Department has breathed a new life to over 160 km. of old British roads in the Nallamala forest spread in parts of Kurnool and Kadapa districts in order to clamp down on red sanders smuggling.

These dirt roads were first laid by the British to burn large swathes of the Nallamala forest for producing coal, which would later feed their trains and ships. However, after they left, the roads became defunct without maintainence.

Deeper access

Speaking to The Hindu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests K. Gopinath said they have rejuvenated a small portion of these intricate roadways - stretching over 160 km. - which would give the forest officers access to the deeper parts of the Nallamala.

More base camps

“They are about three metres wide, and no heavy vehicle would be able to pass through them,” he explained. With the renovation of these roads, forest officials have been able to increase vigilance, and they have been a huge help in quashing smuggling, especially in Kadapa district, Mr. Gopinath added.

As the dirt roads offer better connectivity, forest officials have shifted over 40 base camps to the deeper parts of forest in order to keep an eye on smuggling. A few officers would be placed in each base camp equipped with wireless communication devices, who could immediately notify higher authorities in case of suspected smuggling activities, said Mr. Gopinath.

Apart from that, officials have also provided each base camp with solar lights, and a borewell. Since these are located deep in the forest, officers are also able to venture out into the forest, and patrol even in the nights, the principal chief conservator claimed.

Green cover

The forest authorities have planned to plant over two lakh trees this year. However, due to the delayed southwest monsoon the works have been delayed. An official said about 100 hectares of land has been identified near just Adoni for plantation.

Mr. Gopinath said “one good rain” would solve the problem, and that they could go back to planting trees en masse.