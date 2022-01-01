Old-age pension will soon be increased to ₹3,000, says Social Welfare Minister

Kakinada

01 January 2022 19:02 IST

‘State government is providing financial aid through 15 social pensions’

Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop on Saturday said that the old-age pension would soon be increased from ₹2,500 to ₹3,000 in the State.

Mr. Viswaroop and Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu launched the distribution of pension with the hike from ₹2,250 to ₹2,500 for the elderly persons here.

Addressing the beneficiaries here, Mr. Viswaroop has said that the State government is providing financial aid through the 15 social pensions to cover every eligible section of the society.

Mr. Kannababu has said that the State government had distributed ₹4,700 crore to the 6.79 lakh beneficiaries of the social pensions since 2019 in the East Godavari district.

“The State government will guarantee the social pension to every beneficiary. The existing Secretariat system will enable the beneficiary to get the new pension within 21 days,” said Mr. Kannababu.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Vipparthi Venu Gopala Rao, MLA P. Raveendrababu, Kakinada city MLA D. Chandrasekhar Reddy and officials were present.