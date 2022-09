CM makes announcement at Kuppam public meet

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday announced that the old age pension would be enhanced from the present ₹2,500 to ₹2,750 with effect from January 2023.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy stated this at a public meeting held for the YSR Cheyutha III phase launch at Animiganipalle village of the Kuppam Assembly constituency. The Chief Minister said that the YSRCP government was committed to taking the amount up to ₹3,000 as part of the election manifesto.