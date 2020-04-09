Ola gets nod to operate urgent medical services

Responding to a request by Ola Cabs for permission to operate Emergency Medical Transport Services in cities across Andhra Pradesh, to help people in need of urgent medical care (non-corona-related), the Transport Department has decided to launch the facility as a pilot project in Visakhapatnam.

In a statement on Thursday, Principal Secretary, Department of Transport and Roads and Buildings, M.T. Krishna Babu, said the transport wing, in consultation with the Police Department, had agreed to the proposal to cater to emergency medical care such as dialysis, cancer, heart ailments or to help patients discharged from hospitals and also to cater to the transport needs of health care workers. This system is being implemented by the Karnataka government.

Conditions apply

Mr. Krishna Babu said this facility could also be utilised by doctors and paramedical staff to attend their respective duties. He clarified that this particular transport service would be operated only between a passenger’s house to the hospital and back and the number of passengers should not be more than two, excluding the driver. Use of mask and sanitisers is mandatory for people seeking this service.

He said the cab would be fumigated and sanitised at regular intervals and Ola should strictly adhere to passenger safety norms.