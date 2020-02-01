‘Oilseeds, pulses need to be incentivised’

“By exporting paddy and wheat, we are indirectly exporting water,” said Consortium of Indian Farmers Association (CIFA) secretary-general Bojja Dasaradha Rami Reddy. There is an immediate for the government to make sure that farmers take up cultivation of oilseeds and pulses so that water is evenly distributed across the country.

The CIFA gave its recommendations to the Central government ahead of the Union Budget. The association argues that credit must be made available for tenant farmers. “A mechanism must be developed so that tenant farmers get credit,” Mr. Reddy told The Hindu.

He said there is an excess production of wheat and rice in the country as the mechanism for procurement and import-export mechanisms are functioning well. However, he argues that the mechanisms are not functioning well for pulses and oilseeds, which makes farmers turn to water-intensive paddy or wheat.

“If pulses and oilseeds are procured like paddy and wheat; and if import-export issues are resolved, the farmers will naturally switch to pulses and oilseeds which are less water-intensive,” the secretary-general added.

There is an immediate need to increase the minimum support price for oilseeds and pulses to incentivise farmers.

“About 60% of agriculture land in the country is rain-fed. We need to conserve water, and make sure that water is reaching drought-hit areas,” he added.

Irrigation projects

Responding to a query about the lack of irrigation projects in the country, Mr. Reddy said that the government must create a new fund to construct irrigation projects in backward areas.

“This is a long-term process, and the government needs to take this up as a policy matter to make sure that water reaches backward regions,” he added.

The CIFA argues that if the government properly incentivises low water-consuming produce, the excess water could then be transferred to drought-hit regions for both irrigation and drinking purposes.