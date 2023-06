June 18, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KADAPA

The driver-cum-owner of an oil tanker lorry died when the vehicle overturned on the Kadapa-Tadipatri highway on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Baba Fakruddin of Yerraguntla in Kadapa district. According to police, the incident occurred after a tyre on the rear wheel burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The police shifted the body for post-mortem examination and registered a case.