Oil smuggling racket busted, two policemen among seven arrested in West Godavari

VIJAYAWADA

26 July 2020 23:00 IST

‘The personnel let off the tanker after accepting a bribe of ₹1.50 lakh’

The Pedapadu police have busted an oil smuggling racket in West Godavrari district with alleged links to Odisha and Kerala; and arrested seven persons including two constables attached to Gandepalli police station in East Godavari district.

“A few days ago, Gandepalli SI B. Tirupati Rao and constables Srinivas Rao and Ramakrishna intercepted a lorry carrying low grade oil in the Gandepalli police station limits. They let off the lorry after detaining it for a day. They recorded all the details, but did not register a case,” said Eluru Range Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) K.V. Mohan Rao.

The SI and the two constables allegedly let off the oil tanker after accepting a bribe of about ₹1.50 lakh. They also allegedly ensured smooth passage of the tanker on the national highway.

Advertising

Advertising

However, the Pedapadu police intercepted the same tanker at Kalaparru tollgate in West Godavari district, and registered a case.

“During questioning, the lorry driver and helper explained how they escaped from Gandepalli police after paying bribe,” the DIG said.

Following the directions of SP K. Narayan Naik, the two constables and five others were booked. Samples of the seized oil have been sent to laboratory for examination, said Eluru Town DSP O. Dileep Kiran.

Policemen suspended

The DIG said that the lorry was carrying the oil from Sambalpur in Odisha to Kerala. Meanwhile, police have also seized four more tankers carrying low grade oil near Visakhapatnam. The low grade oil, which resembles blue kerosene are usually used in adulteration of diesel and petrol.

“Based on the preliminary inquiry, the SI and two constables have been suspended and a detailed enquiry has been ordered to ascertain the role of the Gandepalli SI in the racket,” Mr. Mohan Rao said.

Driver tests positive

Meanwhile, the driver of the oil tanker, a native of Tamil Nadu, has been tested positive for coronavirus. He has been put under quarantine for 14 days and the DSP is probing into the case.

“We have alerted the civil supplies officials about the oil smuggling racket, and the results from the laboratory are awaited,” Mr. Mohan Rao added.