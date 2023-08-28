Oil palm nursery will be set up in Andhra Pradesh if TDP comes to power in 2024, says Lokesh

August 28, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - CHINTALAPUDI (ELURU)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has promised that an oil palm nursery will be set up to ensure the distribution of saplings to farmers free of cost in Andhra Pradesh if his party comes to power in the 2024 elections.

Interacting with oil palm farmers during his Yuva Galam padayatra at Chintalapudi in Eluru district on August 29 (Monday), Mr. Lokesh said that the TDP would convince the Central government to set up an exclusive board for oil palm sector in the State.

The oil palm farmers complained to Mr. Lokesh about the rise in the input cost including that of importing oil palm saplings. “At least 49% of the import duty was exempted on the import of oil palm saplings during the TDP’s tenure between 2014 and 2019. Later, the YSRCP government stopped giving the exemption. The oil palm sector will be revived if the TDP is voted to power in 2024,” said Mr. Lokesh.

“The Andhra Pradesh is a leading producer of oil palm. An attempt will be made to set up an oil palm refinery in the Krishna-Godavari region, where farmers cultivate oil palm extensively,” he said.

The farmers complained that they were not being allowed to sell their produce in the neighbouring States where a tonne of oil palm fetched ₹1,600 more than what a farmer got in Andhra Pradesh, adding that a maximum of ₹13,000 is offered per tonne of oil palm in the State.

Mr. Lokesh said that the TDP would study the market and policies on oil palm in the other States.