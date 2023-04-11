Oil and gas exploration companies seek police support for safe operations in Krishna-Godavari basin

April 11, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

The companies engaged in oil and natural gas exploration sought support from the Andhra Pradesh State police to prevent theft of oil from the existing pipeline systems which could lead to blowouts, and to step up vigil at the onshore facilities in the Krishna-Godavari basin.

In recent months, numerous cases have been reported pertaining to theft of oil from the pipelines of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and other companies in the onshore facilities in the Krishna-Godavari basin.

The authorities from ONGC, Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) presented their challenges and the need for support from the State police and administration during the 32 nd onshore security coordination committee meeting held at Rajamahendravaram on April 10 (Monday). The Indian Coast Guard and AP Marine Police authorities were also present.

Threats

ONGC Rajahmundry Asset Security Officer J. Brahma Naidu said that they had a few challenges on the ground that endangered safe operations at their onshore facilities. “Police support is required to prevent the theft of oil from the pipeline systems. Such acts will lead to major blowouts and can be averted by a strict vigil,” he observed.

The oil and natural gas exploration companies also shared the problems being faced from some sections in their operational areas, where protests for ineligible demands disrupt the onshore operations.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district SP Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy said that all the challenges being faced by the oil and natural gas companies had been discussed. “We will extend our services for safe and peaceful operations,” he added.

The meeting was attended by Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General G. Palaraju and SPs M. Raveendranath Babu (Kakinada), U. Ravi Prakash (West Godavari), Arif Hafeez (Guntur), and P. Jashua (Krishna).