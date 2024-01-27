Officials, YSRCP leaders responsible for electoral malpractices will not be spared, warns Naidu

January 27, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - URAVAKONDA (Anantapur District)

The officials and YSRCP leaders who are responsible for including fake voters in voters’ list and committing electoral malpractices will be punished severely once the TDP-JSP combine comes to power in Andhra Pradesh, warns Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing the ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ public meeting at Uravakonda on January 27, Mr. Naidu advised people to be wary of the electoral violations being committed by the ruling YSRCP government.

He expressed serious concern over deterioration of law and order in the State. The TDP chief said it was ridiculous on the part of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to bring in the A.P. Land Titling Act, which was “aimed at grabbing the lands of people.” The TDP-JSP government would scrap the Act, he said.

He further said that the victims of the YSRCP government, who included farmers, students, women self-help groups, and Dalits, were his “star campaigners.”

Turning emotional, Mr. Naidu said he would ever be grateful to the Telugu people who stood by him when he was passing through a hard phase. “People from not only Andhra Pradesh and India but also from 80 countries took to the street to express their solidarity with me. Generally, such outpouring of people’s feelings is witnessed when a person is no more. I am fortunate to receive such a great honour in my life,” Mr. Naidu said.

Stating that Anantapur district was ever close to his heart, he said it was the TDP government that had brought drinking and irrigation waters to the district.

Referring to the YSRCP MLAs in the district, Mr. Naidu alleged that they were all involved in land-grabbing and corruption.

Mr. Naidu said he would reach out to the farmers and complete the pending irrigation projects, besides solving the issues of the weavers.

Uravakonda MLA Payyavula Keshav and senior TDP cadres from the combined Anantapur district took part.

