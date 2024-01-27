GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Officials, YSRCP leaders responsible for electoral malpractices will not be spared, warns Naidu

The victims of YSRCP government, who include farmers, students, women self-help groups and Dalits, are my star campaigners, says the TDP chief

January 27, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - URAVAKONDA (Anantapur District)

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu waving at the people at the ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ public meeting at Uravakonda in Anantapur district on Saturday.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu waving at the people at the ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ public meeting at Uravakonda in Anantapur district on Saturday.

The officials and YSRCP leaders who are responsible for including fake voters in voters’ list and committing electoral malpractices will be punished severely once the TDP-JSP combine comes to power in Andhra Pradesh, warns Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing the ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ public meeting at Uravakonda on January 27, Mr. Naidu advised people to be wary of the electoral violations being committed by the ruling YSRCP government.

He expressed serious concern over deterioration of law and order in the State. The TDP chief said it was ridiculous on the part of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to bring in the A.P. Land Titling Act, which was “aimed at grabbing the lands of people.” The TDP-JSP government would scrap the Act, he said.

He further said that the victims of the YSRCP government, who included farmers, students, women self-help groups, and Dalits, were his “star campaigners.”

Turning emotional, Mr. Naidu said he would ever be grateful to the Telugu people who stood by him when he was passing through a hard phase. “People from not only Andhra Pradesh and India but also from 80 countries took to the street to express their solidarity with me. Generally, such outpouring of people’s feelings is witnessed when a person is no more. I am fortunate to receive such a great honour in my life,” Mr. Naidu said.

Stating that Anantapur district was ever close to his heart, he said it was the TDP government that had brought drinking and irrigation waters to the district.

Referring to the YSRCP MLAs in the district, Mr. Naidu alleged that they were all involved in land-grabbing and corruption.

Mr. Naidu said he would reach out to the farmers and complete the pending irrigation projects, besides solving the issues of the weavers.

Uravakonda MLA Payyavula Keshav and senior TDP cadres from the combined Anantapur district took part.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Telugu Desam Party / Jana Sena Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.