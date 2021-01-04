Officials worry as wild elephants stray into Chittoor outskirts

Three elephants roaming near a village on the outskirts of Chittoor on Sunday.

CHITTOOR

04 January 2021 04:21 IST

Forest Department deploys drones to track their movements

A herd of three wild elephants from the forests abutting the Koundinya wildlife sanctuary and Tamil Nadu border have made their way into the outskirts of Chittoor town, much to the concern of the people and forest officials.

This is considered first time that the pachyderms were seen roaming in the non-forested stretch covered with hillocks and fields. During the last 24 hours, the elephants were found in the vicinity of half a dozen hamlets.

The herd cromprising two full-grown males and a sub-adult male had entered Chittoor district from the hilly terrain at Naraharipeta check-post on the Chittoor-Vellore road, and forayed into the rural side along the riverbed in GD Nellore mandal and Chittoor outskirts.

As their movement is mostly confined to the areas close to sparse jungles and hillocks, the forest officials pressed drones into service to track the movement of the animals.

The officials said forest watchers and elephant trackers were also deployed to drive the animals back into the thickets in Bangarupalem mandal to the west of Chittoor.

“The elephants have been found roaming in the Chittoor East range for the last few days. Chittoor city and its surroundings have no thick forests and fodder. At present, the herd is moving between the hillocks and fields. It is very congenial for these animals to camp in the hillocks with poor vegetation. This terrain makes it difficult to track the elephants. Apart from using drones, we are using manpower to divert the attention of the herd back into their habitation,” Divisional Forest Officer (Chittoor East-Wildlife) G.G. Narentheran told The Hindu.

Villagers cautioned

Meanwhile, several youth ventured close to the elephants to take selfies. The forest staff at the field level cautioned the villagers and youth to remain alert and avoid night vigils at fields, and if necessary to move in groups.

Some farmers in G.D. Nellore mandal complained that the elephants had damaged a vast stretch of banana plantation. Hitherto, the wild elephants from the Koundinya wildlife sanctuary and neighbouring forests in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were found roaming in Ramasamudram, Punganur, Chowdepalle, Somala and Sadum mandals towards Piler division.