Officials worried as returnees’ numbers shoot up

Collecting the data of persons returning to their native places in personal and private vehicles is posing a challenge for the Srikakulam district administration. It is estimated that over 60,000 persons have returned in the last one month.

Taking advantage of the Work From Home option (WFH) , many IT professionals and executives have also returned to their hometowns. At present, the data of RTC passengers are being collected at bus stations and check-posts.

Top officials are worried that positive cases will go up if the data are not available with the government. The number of positive cases has already crossed the 700-mark in the district which was completely free from COVID-19 a few months ago.

Collector J. Nivas has directed all mandal-level task force teams to collect the data utilising the services of volunteers and local sources. “The teams have been asked to give top priority to fever survey also which is being carried out in all the 38 mandals,” he added.

Unlock effect

Persons who reported fever would have to undergo test for COVID also. All staff of pharmacies and registered medical practitioners have also been directed to provide details of fever cases to the officials concerned and the task force teams.

The government used to collect the data of all returnees at check-posts located in Pydibhimavarm, Itchapuram and other areas during the lockdown period.

COVID test was conducted for all the 92,034 returnees and the officials were informed about their arrival to their native places. However, since the declaration of Unlock 1.0, it is is unable to collect the details of the new returnees.