Officials want to speed up Polavaram rehab works

The East Godavari district authorities on Monday set a target of completing construction of houses in the stretch of six villages in Devipatnam mandal by the end of July as part of the rehabilitation project of the Polavaram irrigation project.

The rehabilitation facility in the Devipatnam mandal was supposed to be completed by May 2020. However, it has been delayed due to various reasons, including general elections and formation of the new government in the State.

On Monday, District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha and Rampachodvaram Sub-Collector Praveen Kumar reviewed the possibilities of completing the construction of houses in the stretch of villages, that have partially been submerged during the last monsoon near the Polavaram project area, by the end of July.

In Devipatnam mandal alone, 5,567 houses are being built in the 44 habitations in the 16 villages, that fall in the submerged area.

“A ₹40 crore grant is available to complete the project in the stretch of six submerged villages in Devipatnam mandal,” said Mr. Lakshmisha. Mr. Muralidhar has said, “The project should be completed as floods in the Godavari are expected by July. The government will ensure availability of sand, gravel and other support to complete the project by July.”

The construction agencies and contractors have been informed that permission to procure 30 lakh cubic metres of sand has been obtained and hence there would no scarcity of sand for the project.

Mr. Muralidhar has directed the officials concerned to engage the migrant workers, who have been stranded in the district recently, in the rehabilitation works. “A special meeting will soon be conducted to release the grant to the contractors and a weekly review will be done to speed up the project,” said Mr. Muralidhar.