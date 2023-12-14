Officials visit rescued 5-year-old at child care home in Vijayawada

December 14, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST

AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) Chairperson K. Appa Rao, and the Child Welfare Commission (CWC) Chairperson K. Suvartha made a surprise visit to a child care home, and Sishu Gruha, located at Gannavaram in Krishna district on Thursday.

Mr. Appa Rao, along with Commission Member J. Rajendra Prasad, interacted with a five-year-old, who was allegedly detained and subjected to torture by her father.

ADVERTISEMENT

The girl, a native of Jaggaiahpet, was allegedly detained in her home for the last four years and was tortured by her father, said Mr. Appa Rao.

“Neighbours alerted the Sachivalayam, the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) of NTR District, and the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) officials about the pathetic condition of the girl,” said Mr. Rajendra Prasad.

“The victim was rescued in a joint operation and admitted to Government General Hospital (GGH), Vijayawada, as she was anaemic,” Ms. Suvartha told The Hindu.

Mr. Appa Rao directed the Jaggaiahpet police and the WD&CW department officials to register a case and take stern action against the accused.

“The girl was neglected completely. There was no proper food, clothing and care. The accused detained the girl without providing education,” he said.

The officials interacted with other toddlers in the Sishu Gruha and the inmates of the child care home.

“We inspected the store room, kitchen, dormitories, toilets, drinking water and other facilities in the home and gave some suggestions, Ms. Suvartha said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.