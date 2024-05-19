ADVERTISEMENT

Officials visit district jail and women’s prison in Kurnool

Published - May 19, 2024 03:50 am IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Following the directives of the National and State Legal Services Authority (NALSA), several officials including District Principal Judge N. Srinivasa Rao and District Legal Services Authority Secretary B. Leela Venkata Seshadri, and Chief Legal Aid Defense Council Manohar visited the district jail and the women’s prison at Panchalingana village on Saturday.

During the visit, they enquired about the inmates and their food facilities and held discussions with the supervising officer regarding the provision of free legal services to the prisoners.

The officials urged the utilisation of the free legal services provided by the Chief Legal Aid Counsels established by the High Law Service Authority.

