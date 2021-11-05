Officials urged to take up road repairs

VIZIANAGARAM

05 November 2021 23:47 IST

Opposition party leaders asked the government to take up repairs of major roads immediately as many accidents were taking place on several stretches, including Mill Junction in the town and Aainda junction on the Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam route.

Congress district president Saragada Ramesh Kumar, Aam Admi Party convener K. Dayanand and other leaders asked senior officials of the Roads and Buildings department to visit those stretches to know the horrible condition of the roads and to understand the plight of pedestrians and vehicle users. “Many vehicles get damaged on several routes, including the Vizianagaram-Bobbili-Parvatipuram stretch. The two-hour journey is taking three and a half hours,” said Mr. Ramesh Kumar.

Jana Sena Party leader Tyada Ramakrishna Rao said that the party had taken up several agitations over the issue but there was no response from the government.

