Officials urged to prevent viral fever spread in Tirupati corporation

October 17, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Following a review meeting, Commissioner (Tirupati Municipal Corporation) D. Haritha directed officials of the engineering and health departments on Tuesday to take strict measures to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases and viral fevers in the city.

The Commissioner said that so far fogging machines had already been given to the staff in all the fifty divisions of the corporation. “Everyone should do fogging in the respective divisions daily. The sanitation staff should thoroughly carry out cleaning the drainage lines and clear garbage promptly all over the city,” she said.

Ms. Haritha said that a plan of action should be formulated to cover all the divisions, adding that oil balls should be placed in the areas where water was stored so that steps could be taken to prevent the breeding of mosquito larvae. The officials were directed to create awareness among the people to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes even in the houses. The commissioner said that if the machines required any servicing, it should be taken up immediately.

In this meeting, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouliswar Reddy, Superintendent Engineer Mohan, Municipal Engineers Chandrasekhar, Venkatrami Reddy, Health Officer Dr. Anvesh Reddy, Malaria Officer Rupakumar, Sanitary Supervisors Chenchaiah, Sumathi and sanitary inspectors were present.